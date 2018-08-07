Packers Showing Interest in Trading for Khalil Mack

The Green Bay Packers have prided themselves over the the years of building their team from within and not going out and spending elaborately in free agency or pursuing trades that would require first round picks to obtain big players.

There have been some exceptions to that like the additions of Reggie White, Julius Peppers and Charles Woodson and all those turned out extremely well.

The Packers may be in the mood to do something similar in trying to obtain Khalil Mack from the Oakland Raiders.

According to multiple reports, the Packers would be open to pursue the Raiders LB who is not planning on attending training camp in Oakland if he doesn't get a new deal.

With the defense being the main culprit for the lack of success of Green Bay over the last few years, this could be a welcomed addition.

The price may be one or even two first round picks to obtain Mack but that price is well worth it in my opinion.

Time will tell if Green Bay comes to an agreement with Oakland to obtain Mack but they should do everything they can to do so.