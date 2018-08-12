Packers and Vikings 1-0 Through One Week of Preseason Action

The preseason in the NFL doesn't count for anything toward the playoffs but constantly moving in the right direction can be the first step to having a good season.

Through one week of the preseason both the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers are 1-0.

Green Bay defeated Tennessee on Thursday night 31-17.

One of the main storylines was the backup quarterback battle between Brett Hundley and DeShone Kizer.

Kizer ended the night going 9-18 with 134 yards and no TD's or INT's, while Hundley who started in place of the injured Aaron Rodgers last season, went 9-14 with 1 TD and 1 INT.

Green Bay will host Pittsburgh on Thursday and can be seen locally in the Sioux Falls area on KDLT.

Minnesota ended the first week of the preseason with a win on Saturday night over Denver 42-28.

Kirk Cousins looked great on the first drive of the game as Minnesota scored a TD and the rest of the offense the rest of the game was able to come through as well.

Minnesota will host Jacksonville at noon on Saturday at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis and it can be seen locally on KSFY.

