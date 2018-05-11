Own A Piece Of Entertainment History At Jerry Lewis Auction

We all know the name Jerry Lewis.

It could be from his historic duo days with Dean Martin when they were the biggest and most popular act in the entertainment world.

It could be from those post-duo days, when Jerry Lewis had hit movie after hit movie after hit movie. If you didn't go to a Jerry Lewis movie, your parents or grandparents did.

Or it could well be from the MDA telethon for so many years. It's was an annual event at our house, something you looked forward to almost like your birthday or Christmas.

The legendary Jerry Lewis passed away on August 20, 2017 in his beloved Las Vegas. And now you can own a part of entertainment history.

Property and memorabilia that belonged to the comedy legend will be auctioned off on June 22 at Planet Hollywood casino-resort in...where else...Las Vegas.

Among the items will be props and wardrobe from his classic 1963 film 'The Nutty Professor' (who wouldn't want the custom made tweed burgundy suit? It'll probably run ya between 2 and 4 grand). There's a lot more too, but to me, the best of the best would be this:

A watch.

But not just any watch. This watch is engraved with 'Jerry My Buddy/and Pal/I Love You/Dino'

Now that would be a timepiece you wouldn't wear. You'd put it in a see-through case or maybe a vault. So cool.

You can get complete details here and if you get that watch, or anything else, let me know. I'd love to see it!

