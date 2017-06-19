A Sioux Falls interchange project continues as an off ramp closure for a night is the latest wrinkle.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says in a press release that the closure was at the I-29 and I-229 interchange in Sioux Falls. Going southbound on I-29 southbound and connecting to I-229 northbound was be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. (June 19-20) for concrete grinding in the exit lanes.

Drivers who wish to access northbound I-229 can continue south to the Tea exit. From there you turn around and go back north on I-29 because the northbound exit will be open.

Most of the activity with this project this year centers on the leveling of the approaches to the bridge at the Tea exit. One lane of traffic in each direction has been the order of business through this endeavor.

In 2016, the bridges over I-229 were replaced and new concrete with additional lanes were built. The fall of 2015 featured preparation work for this massive body of work.

The DOT anticipates that the project will be fully complete by August of 2017. The prime contractor on this $33.8 million project is T&R Contracting Inc. from Sioux Falls.

