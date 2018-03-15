Over Ten Days It’s Geaux Pels for Skyforce’s Drew II

It will be a season to remember for Larry Drew II if nothing else for the places he’s visited and the jerseys worn along the way as the Sioux Falls Skyforce guard will get a shot with New Orleans.

For the second time this season, a playoff-minded NBA team will give the man who has amassed over 1,000 assists in his Skyforce career a 10-day deal. Philadelphia was the first team to offer Drew II a 10-day run back in January. The spot that Drew II will take in New Orleans was previously occupied by Walter Lemon, Jr. of Fort Wayne.

There will also be a reunion with DeAndre Liggins who has been with the Pelicans since January 10. The two played together in Sioux Falls during the 2013-14 season and again during the title run in 2015-16. New Orleans also got a look at Drew’s talents during two different Summer League editions in 2015 and 2016.

Of course Drew II has also figured prominently in the fortunes of USA Basketball since August of last year helping secure a FIBA AmeriCup title. He was also part of both qualifying rounds for the FIBA World Cup in November 2017 and February 2018 as the Americans remain undefeated in pool play while advancing to the next round of qualifying.

In 35 games with the Skyforce, LD has a line of 11.7 points, 7.4 assists and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 40 percent from three-point range. In 7 games with USA Basketball, the ledger shows 6.3 points 5.1 assists and knocking down 46 percent of his shots from deep.

Over the next ten days, New Orleans have a pretty stout schedule in order to continue pressing forward into playoff contention. Games include at San Antonio tonight (March 15) followed by home dates with the Rockets, Celtics, Mavericks, Pacers and Lakers then at Houston.

