Over 5,500 live traps were ordered in less than 24 hours in the state of South Dakota during a new program in the state.

According to Keloland, the state took in 5,500 orders for free live traps as they try to promote more wildlife habitat and continued growth of hunting throughout the state as well.

The idea created by Governor Kristi Noem is to get rid of predatory animals for game animals like pheasants and ducks can be more prosperous in the wild.

Initially the state was giving out 5 live traps per application but because of the high demand they reduced that number to 3 per person.

Animals like skunks, raccoons, badgers and others are what will be targeted in the live traps.

Game, Fish and Parks originally wanted to have the live traps out to the public by April 1, but because of the high demand it may be a bit longer than that.