Over 3,000 Student Athletes To Participate in Howard Wood Relays

Students from middle school to college will meet at Howard Wood Field for the 93rd Howard Wood Dakota Relays.

The first edition of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays took place in May, 1923 and has grown to a two-day event. This Friday and Saturday (May 4-5) athletes from all across South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas, Wyoming will be in town to participate in the big event. Even a team outside of the country will be coming to town as Manitoba College will make the trip from Winnipeg.

Chances are your favorite South Dakota high school will be at the event. Every Sioux Falls school, middle and high school, are sending teams along with the schools from the metro area.

Colleges from around the area sending teams are Augustana, Dakota State, South Dakota School of Mines, University of South Dakota, South Dakota State, North Dakota State, and Wayne State (Nebraska).

Over 100 events will be held between the two days. Friday's events begin at 10:30 AM, while Saturday kicks off at 9:00 AM. A full list of all the times and schedules can be found through the Dakota Relays.

Tickets are $15 for all-session passes, and $10 for single session tickets. Student tickets are $10 for all-session or $5 for single. Tickets are available at the gate.

Results from the two-day event can be found through the Dakota Relays results page.

