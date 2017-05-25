Over 250 Sioux Falls Athletes Participating in 2017 State Track and Field Meet

The 2017 South Dakota High School State Track and Field Meet takes place this weekend and it features over 250 Sioux Falls athletes.

Preliminary rounds begin on Friday (May 26) at Brandon High School (Class AA) and Tea Area High School (Class A). Saturday will feature the championship rounds with all classes being held at Howard Wood Field.

In total, 292 athletes from Sioux Falls have qualified for events. Defending champions Sioux Falls Lincoln has the most entrants total with 72 overall. Each Sioux Falls Class AA school will bring a minimum of 50 athletes. Sioux Falls Christian has a great number of athletes that qualified for the Class A meet.

Sioux Falls Lincoln - 72 (37 Boys, 35 Girls)

Sioux Falls Roosevelt - 67 (36 Boys, 31 Girls)

Sioux Falls Washington - 58 (34 Boys, 24 Girls)

Sioux Falls O'Gorman - 53 (28 Boys, 25 Girls)

Sioux Falls Christian - 42 (24 Boys, 18 Girls)

A full list of entrants by team, and their events, has been posted through the SDHSAA for both the boys and girls .

Events on Friday begin at 9:30 AM for Class A and B, and 10:00 AM for Class AA . Saturday's events will start at 9:00 AM.