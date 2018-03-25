Over 16,000 Attend the NCAA Men’s Hockey Regional in Sioux Falls

The University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs are off to the Frozen Four in St. Paul at the Xcel Energy Center after winning the DI Men's Ice Hockey Regional in Sioux Falls over the weekend.

It was hockey history in South Dakota as the state hosted their first ever DI Hockey Regional.

The festivities took place at the Denny Sanford Premier Center and over 16,000 fans piled into the PREMIER Center to watch the two games on Friday and one on Saturday.

It again goes to show how Sioux Falls and specifically the PREMIER Center have become a true destination for all sports, ranging from basketball to hockey to wrestling and more.

Not only did the fans of Air Force, UMD, Minnesota State and St. Cloud State show up at the PREMIER Center, but so did fans from Sioux Falls and collectively they all made it a success.