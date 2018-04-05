Over 12 Pounds of Marijuana, Cash Seized in Sioux Falls Drug Bust

Tips coming in to Sioux Falls Crimestoppers have lead to a major drug bust. Five tips were received regarding suspect Luke Rolland Wiese, 20, from Sioux Falls dealing marijuana from his residence at 3901 West Innovation Street Sioux Falls.

O Tuesday (April 3) a search warrant was obtained and as authorities arrived, police saw Wiese and a companion leaving

As police searched the apartment, they found 13 bags of marijuana, a total weight of 5,050 grams, or just over 12 pounds. In addition to drugs and paraphernalia, $6,800 cash was on hand.

Wiese now faces a felony charge for possession of more than 10 pounds of marijuana, possession with the intent to distribute, and possession of paraphernalia. Christian Lawrence Derby, 20, was found to have 10 grams of marijuana in his possession, a misdemeanor charge.

"Crimestoppers is huge" said Officer Sam Clemens. "It's a great way to report criminal activity anonymously." He says even what may considered too small of a tip by a reporter can be added collectively to other tips, and result in an arrest. The tips regarding Wiese came in to Crime stoppers in October and November 2017 and March 2018.

