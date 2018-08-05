COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State will rely on an outside law firm to investigate what coach Urban Meyer knew and did about domestic abuse accusations against a former assistant, a process expected to be completed within two weeks, the university said Sunday night.

Ohio State said in a release that a trustees' committee formed to coordinate the investigation had an initial meeting and has hired a firm to conduct the probe of Meyer, who says he followed proper protocol when informed of a 2015 abuse allegation against assistant Zach Smith.

Mary Jo White of the national firm Debevoise & Plimpton is leading the investigation, the university said. She's a former federal prosecutor and a former chairwoman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange.

"Ohio State is committed to a thorough and complete investigation," said Jo Ann Davidson, a former Ohio House Speaker who is chairwoman of the trustees' group coordinating the effort. "We look forward to sharing the results of this investigation and any action the university may take."

Any decisions resulting from the investigation will be made by Ohio State President Michael Drake in consultation with university trustees, the statement said.

Meyer was put on paid leave last week amid questions about what he knew and did about accusations of abuse made against Smith, who was fired July 24 after his ex-wife sought a restraining order against him. The couple divorced in 2016.

Smith has never been criminally charged or convicted.

