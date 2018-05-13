Ouch! Brand New Corvette Nails W. 12th On-Ramp Wall Friday

You may have had a bad day on Friday, but believe me, it wasn't as bad as the one had by the driver of this brand new Chevrolet Corvette. Apparently, the horsepower of this $70,000 beast can be a bit much for some folks.

Traffic was slowed entering the SB on-ramp of W. 12th and I-29 around 2:30 PM as passer-bys witnessed a brand new orange Corvette - with dealer plates still on it - scrunched up against the brick retaining wall. I was not the only one to drive by and cringe.

We're not sure if this the Grand Sport or the Stingray edition, but according to the Chevrolet Corvette website, the car has a 6.2 liter V8 engine with 460 horsepower and can go from 0 - 60 in 3.6 seconds. Apparently that was a little too much power for the person who was behind the wheel.

It's also worth noting that there were at least 5 South Dakota Highway Patrol vehicles at the scene.

And thanks to Cameron Burleson and Jennifer R. for providing additional photos from the accident.

2018 Chevrolet Corvette Crash

