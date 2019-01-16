Oscar Mayer Taking Wiener Driver Applications

Wiener Mobil Ben Davis

This might be the tastiest gig around. Oscar Mayer is looking for some Hotdoggers to take their Wiener Mobile accross America. They posted a heads up on their twitter page saying:


If you want a job you can relish Oscar Mayer says some of the jobs condiments include competitive salary, expenses, clothing, travel, a company car guaranteed to turn heads.

Of course they point out that to cut the mustard you have to be outgoing, creative, and have a big appetite for adventure. You can get the full menu of information from Oscar Meyer.

