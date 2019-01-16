Oscar Mayer Taking Wiener Driver Applications

This might be the tastiest gig around. Oscar Mayer is looking for some Hotdoggers to take their Wiener Mobile accross America. They posted a heads up on their twitter page saying:

If you want a job you can relish Oscar Mayer says some of the jobs condiments include competitive salary, expenses, clothing, travel, a company car guaranteed to turn heads.

Of course they point out that to cut the mustard you have to be outgoing, creative, and have a big appetite for adventure. You can get the full menu of information from Oscar Meyer.