Orphaned Bear Cubs Coming to Sioux Falls’ Great Plains Zoo

Two bear cubs that were orphaned in the Aleutian Islands near Cold Bay, Alaska are coming to join the family at Sioux Falls' Great Plains Zoo.

The pair and will make it to Sioux Falls later this month. They are temporarily staying at the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage, Alaska.

The male and female cubs are about one year-old. Zoo visitors can meet the new kids later this spring when the new Brown Bear exhibit opens.

The cubs will join two other rescue bears named Juneau and Sitka who will also be a part of the new exhibit this year. Those two are currently cared for by the Indianapolis Zoo.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *