Orionid Meteor Shower Over Sioux Falls This Weekend

It looks like it's going to be good weather this weekend around the Sioux Falls area to view the Orionid Meteor shower.

The Orionid Meteor showers are the debris left behind by Halley Comet. According to Earthsky.org you should be able to see 10 to 20 Orionid meteors per hour on Saturday Oct. 20th and Sunday Oct. 21st.

They say they will be at their peak in the early morning hours of the 21st. The only hitch in the viewing experience will be the Waxing Gibbous, (Full Moon), which adds more light in the early morning ski which will make the meteors a bit less brilliant.

The weekend viewing weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls looks like this:

Today: Sunny HIGH +64.

Tonight: Clear LOW +39.

Saturday: Sunny, Breezy HIGH +46.

Saturday Night: Clear, LOW +32.

Sunday: Sunny, HIGH +63.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, LOW +37.

Monday: Sunny, HIGH +58.