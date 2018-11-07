Open Mic Friday Night at tre Ministries!

An opportunity to share some art or listen to some on the open mic this Friday, (November 7) in Sioux Falls at the new tre Ministries location.

Some details from Cody the Creative Arts Coordinator at tre: "We are planning to do several open mic nights in the near future, the first being this Friday, November 9th at 7:00 pm. we aim to feature anything from music, poetry, comedy, and anything else people are talented in. I would love to have some spoken word at our first night, as well as all the future events. If this interests any of you, please reach out to me either on facebook or by my phone number at 605-359-6092. Thanks!"

When I drive by the old Tre Lounge restaurant building my taste buds remind me of the chislic I miss from their menu. Now, it looks like the old restaurant building will be put to good use for today's youth.

The old Tre Lounge building is now home to tre Ministries .

Every town has the same age-old question: what is there for kids to do in this town? tre Ministries aims to give kids and parents an answer with a place for youth and young adults in Sioux Falls.

From the tre Ministries Facebook page:

tre Ministries is committed to creating a purposeful space intended to unlock the potential of our youth and young adults spiritually, physically, socially and academically. tre Ministries is located at 33rd and Minnesota in the old Tre resta urant.

For more on tre Ministries and upcoming events check out the tre Ministries website or their Facebook page.