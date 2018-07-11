Open Mic Friday at Coffea Roasterie in Sioux Falls

Another opportunity to experience original art in Sioux Falls, this Friday night (July 13). Open Mic will kick off at Coffea Roasterie Downtown from 7:00 PM till 10:00 PM.

This one comes with a heads up that some poems may contain language and mature subject matter.

As part of the evening, Xavier Pastrano is celebrating the release of his new chapbook, "XXX (Thirty)".

What is a Chapbook? I had to ask Xavier: "A chapbook is a small collection of poetry (usually 15 to 30 pages in length) and is fairly simple looking in its assembly (cardstock cover and folded pages that are bound in thread). In many cases, the poems in a chapbook revolve around a certain theme."

Coffea Roasterie in downtown Sioux Falls, will be hosting an evening of poetry readings including local poets Hannah Wendt, R.H. Swaney, and Angelica Arely Mercado.

I've heard poets, and watched live performances all over this country, and can honestly say Sioux Falls is right up there with the best I've seen.

I personally enjoy Xavier's content, and the rhythm in which he delivers it.

I also would like to thank all the writers groups, and venues who continue to make these events possible.

