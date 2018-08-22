Only Days Away From the Infamous Pumpkin Spice Latte

It’s back-to-school time which means cooler weather is ahead, and the crisp nights have already been noted in the air with overnight lows in the 50s this week. But that’s not our only sign of the coming fall. Starbucks will bring back it’s famous pumpkin spice latte next Tuesday, August 28 .

The infamous drink has now been around for 15 years and is the primary reason I try and do a sit up or two every day.

I don’t know what their secret is but I know they bring in real pumpkin pies to make them and that’s got to mean they’re super healthy.

Speaking of nutrition value to the staple of fall, here's the skinny. (See what we did there?) The standard Starbuck's grande size pumpkin spice latte made with 2% milk, contains 380 calories and 13 g of fat, 8 g of them saturated.

