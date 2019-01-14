One Person Injured in Sunday Evening Stabbing

Sioux Falls police are investigating a stabbing Sunday evening that left one person hospitalized.

According to the police, the stabbing happened at a home in the northeast part of the city around 9:30 PM.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not say if any suspects were arrested in the stabbing, but did say the investigation was continuing and "there is no immediate threat to the public."

We'll update this story once more details become available.

Source: KSFY TV

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *

​