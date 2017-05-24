One of the Biggest Movies of the 80’s Is Getting a Sequel

Remember the lyrics:

Revvin' up your engine . . .

Listen to her howlin' roar

That theme song was stuck in my head for months back in 1986.

"Danger Zone" from the movie Top Gun played over and over on the radio and kept drawing me back to the theater in Yankton .

Do feel the need for speed? Fast forward more than 30 years and get ready for the sequel.

According to ScreenCrush Tom Cruise is hoping to begin production for the blockbuster movie within the next year.

What did that move inspire? The buzz cut, short sleeve plain white t-shirts were hot again, souped up motorcycles and wanting to become a fighter pilot.

See Also: