One of Sioux Falls Finest is Leaving the Job

After nearly 26 years of service to the Sioux Falls Police Department Assistant Chief Galen Smidt has announced his retirement. Effective August 28th.

Police Chief Matt Burns recognizes Smidt’s accomplishments and leadership.

“The people of Sioux Falls owe Galen a big thank-you for his years of dedication keeping our city safe,” said Police Chief Matt Burns. “Galen has played a vital role on the department’s leadership team and will leave big shoes to fill. I want to wish him well in his new public safety role and thank him for helping me lead the department these past few years.

Smidt has held that position since October of 2015.

Prior of that Smidt served many roles throughout the ranks of the SF Police Department.

The department plans to fill the Assistant Chief role yet this year.

Mayor Paul TenHaken has approved transitioning the position of Assistant Chief from appointive to civil service/midmanagement.

