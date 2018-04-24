One More Debate for Sioux Falls Mayor

Once again candidates for Sioux Falls Mayor will square off in one more debate.

Jolene Loetscher and Paul TenHaken will be facing questions leading up to the run-off election to be held on Tuesday, May 1.

The run-off debate will be held Wednesday, April 25 at the Sioux Falls Orpheum Theater in Sioux Falls beginning at 5:30 PM. You can hear the candidates’ debate various policy related issues. The forum is free and open to the public. It will also be live-streamed on Facebook and rebroadcast on KSFY later that night.

The City Runoff Election for the offices of Mayor and Central District Council Member will be May 1 and the polls will once again be open from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM. The polling locations will remain the same as those used at the Regular Election of April 10.

For Central District Council Member Zach DeBoer and Curt Soehl are on the ballot.

See Also: