One Minnehaha County Escapee Caught in Iowa

Two men escaped from the Minnehaha County Corrections Center on Wednesday August 8. Less than a week later one of them has been caught and faces additional charges.

According to a press release from Captain Jason Gearman of the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office , Altoona, Iowa police discovered a suspicious vehicle over the weekend which led to the capture of 45-year old Roy Hampton. Police took Hampton into custody and the wait begins for extradition back to South Dakota. The vehicle in question was apparently stolen from the Sioux Falls area. Altoona is considered a suburb on the eastern edge of Des Moines.

Hampton was previously in custody in Minnehaha County for various drug charges. Additionally Hampton now faces an escape charge.

Altoona Police also arrested another person who was involved in the case as 25-year old Brittany Beal was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle in Iowa. As the investigation continues, Minnehaha County authorities may also charge Beal with harboring a fugitive.

The second escapee from the Minnehaha County Corrections Center, William Calkins, is still at large. Any information that will help find Calkins can be passed along to authorities or Crimestoppers.

