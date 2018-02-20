One Man, Two Guvnors is the British version of the Italian play, The Servant of Two Masters.

James Corden was the main character when the show was on Broadway.

Anyway, according to Sioux Empire Community Theatre's (SECT) website, the plot goes a little something like this, "Fired from his skiffle band, Francis Henshall becomes minder to Roscoe Crabbe, a small time East End hood, now in Brighton to collect £6,000 from the dad of his fiancee. But Roscoe is really his sister Rachel posing as her own dead brother, who has been killed by her boyfriend Stanley Stubbers. Francis spots the chance of an extra meal ticket and takes a second job with one Stanley Stubbers, who is hiding from the police and waiting to be reunited with Rachel. To prevent discovery, Francis must keep his two guvnors apart."

Got all that?

I've seen the original Italian version and even though it sounds complicated it was very enjoyable and humorous.

One Man, Two Guvnors opens Thursday, February 22 and runs through Sunday, March 4. Shows are Thursday through Saturday at 7 PM and Sundays at 2 PM.

Tickets are $30 each and can be purchased online at siouxfallstheatre.com , by phone at 605-360-4800, or in person at the Orpheum Theatre Box Office located at 315 N. Phillips Ave.

