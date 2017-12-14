On the Heels of Bitcoin Comes – CryptoKitties?

You may have heard of the new digital currency that's become popular called Bitcoin, it's been in the news a lot lately, but have you heard of CryptoKitties?

It basically involves the same technology that Bitcoin is based upon, but rather than being a "cryptocurrency", CryptoKitties are "cryptocollectibles."

You can actually buy, sell or trade your CryptoKitty as though it were a traditional collectible or piece of art work.

CryptoKitties involves little cat-like creatures. Each cat is one-of-a-kind and 100% owned by you. It can't be replicated, taken away or destroyed.

And here's the crazy part - unlike traditional collectibles, you can actually breed two CryptoKitties to create a "brand-new, genetically unique offspring."

Before laughing the whole thing off, may I remind you of Bitcoin? Many of those who got in on the ground floor of that are now millionaires many times over - I'm just saying.

To find out more about CryptoKitties and how to get started, here's a link to frequently asked questions.

