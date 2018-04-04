The fall of 2018 will see the 85th anniversary of the repeal of Prohibition - a beautiful, golden anniversary if I’ve ever heard of one. If your history teacher failed to mention this, it's the year America became fun again.

So fittingly, Jim Beam and Budweiser will team up to bring you the Budweiser Reserve Copper Lager. The iconic brands use a special aging process which is said to give it a toasty oak aroma and nutty taste with caramel and vanilla notes. According to a press release, it will be brewed with two-row barley and aged on Jim Beam bourbon barrel staves.

"This is a truly unique partnership and innovation that will surely drive excitement with our drinkers.” - Ricardo Marques, Vice President of marketing for Budweiser.

Marrying bourbon and beer into a special reserve is not exactly a new concept. Craft breweries have marketed these beers for a few years now. And more than likely, it won't be cheap. Other bourbon-aged lagers can go as high as $14 for a 4-pack.

See Also: