Omaha Zoo Closes Popular Red Barn Petting Area

The worlds most popular zoo is about it get a makeover! The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced on Monday that they have closed the Red Barn petting zoo and are planning on turning it into a public plaza with a play area and a concession stand. The new area will accommodate around 500 people with additional seating and shade.

The zoo initially planned to remodel the area in a few years, but new construction in the area and increased traffic have caused them to move up their timetable.

According to the Omaha Hearld, the animals have been relocated to the nearby Children's Adventure Trails exhibit which opened up last year. The new edition is scheduled to be open in the spring of 2019.

Back in 2014, the zoo was named the best in the world. USA Today last year named it the number two best zoo in america behind the St. Louis Zoo.

