A Major League Baseball game is coming to Omaha on the night before the start of the 2019 College World Series.

TD Ameritrade Park hosts the annual NCAA Division-I College World Series each June, and next year the park will host a MLB regular season game. ESPN's Mitch Sherman has reported that the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers will play one game in Omaha on the night before the start of the College World Series.

The College World Series has been hosted in Omaha since 1950 and the current contract will keep it in Omaha until at least 2035. Every year the College World Series brings a huge crowd and most sessions end up with limited to no reserved tickets remaining.

TD Ameritrade Park opened in 2011 and seats 24,000 people but can be expanded to hold 35,000. The park is the home of the Creighton Blue Jays and also the Big Ten Baseball Tournament.

