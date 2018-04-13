Olympic volleyball player Courtney Thompson has been added to the list of celebrities for 2018 Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends . She won an Olympic bronze metal in 2016 and a silver medal in 2012.

Thompson will participate in the Legends Banquet and headline the free volleyball clinic that takes place at the Sanford Pentagon on June 8.

A native of Kent, Washington, Thompson helped the University of Washington win a NCAA championship in 2005 and won the Honda Sports Award, given to the best collegiate female athlete in each of the NCAA’s 12 sports. That year she was also nominated for an ESPY as top female college athlete.

Thompson competed for Team USA at the 2012 Olympics in London and the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, winning a silver medal in 2012 and a bronze medal in 2016. She also helped Team USA win a gold medal at the 2014 World Championships in Italy.

Here is the completet list of sports celebrities participating in the 2018 Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends:

Adam Thielen, All-Pro Minnesota Vikings wide receiver (Football)

Johnny Bench, Hall of Fame catcher (Baseball)

Robert Parish, Hall of Fame center (Basketball)

Kirk Hinrich, retired NBA guard, NCAA All-American (Basketball)

Andy North, 2-time U.S. Open winner (Golf)

Jocelyne Lamoureux, Olympic gold medalist (Hockey)

C.J. Ham, Minnesota Vikings fullback (Football)

Ben Nguyen, MMA fighter (MMA)

Logan Storley, MMA fighter (Wrestling)

Courtney Thompson, Olympic medalist (Volleyball)

