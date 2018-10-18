Old Courthouse Museum’s Hauntingly Fun Halloween Party

It is on several lists of the " most haunted" places in South Dakota . There have been reports of staff and visitors hearing footsteps move from room to room, some people have heard voices coming from empty rooms and hallways. Occasionally, a man has been seen sweeping the floor in one of the courtrooms and when he has been approached, he disappears.

There is even a story about hearing someone fall forcefully down the stairs, but when the area is checked--once again, no one is there. Spooky, huh?

So perhaps it is very fitting that the Old Courthouse Museum is one of the best places for you and your kids to "haunt" on Halloween! The only spooks you'll encounter though, are the ones you bring with you!

The Old Courthouse Museum 's Halloween Party is on Halloween, Wednesday, October 31, from 3:30 to 6:30 PM at 600 North Main Street in downtown Sioux Falls. Kids are encouraged to wear their costumes for the costume contests. There will be a scavenger hunt, make-and-take crafts, and of course trick-or-treating.

For more information, see the Old Courthouse Museum online , or call 605-367-4210.