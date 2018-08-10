Old Courthouse Museum Kid’s Activity Day Year-Round Fun

Sure, the Old Courthouse Museum is a place to go when you're interested in learning more about Sioux Falls' rich history, but it's also a great place to take your kids for a fun day of play and interaction with other children. Kid's Activity Days happens the third Thursday of every month, so you should put it on your calendar and then every month your kids can have this special activity day.

There are two sessions for each program. The morning session is from 9 AM to 11AM and the afternoon session is from 1 to 2:30 PM, with creative learning programs every 15 minutes throughout the sessions. Kids will love the make and take craft they get to create and they'll be learning history without even realizing it!

Children 3 to 12 years old are invited to join the fun at the Old Courthouse Museum , located in downtown Sioux Falls at 200 W. 6th Street. Admission is absolutely free! You do need to register though, by calling (605) 367-4210.

The next Kid's Activity Day is Thursday, August 16. So get your kids registered and watch the fun begin!

See Also: