Oh My Cupcakes East Side Location Grand Opening

Tell your taste buds the wait is almost over!

The Oh My Cupcakes! East side location will be serving up their cupcake deliciousness at their grand opening January 18th.

From the Oh My Cupcakes! Facebook page:

We can hardly wait! We've been planning, building, and organizing. Soon it'll be time to fire up the east side ovens and begin baking! Freshly baked, delicious Oh My Cupcakes! are coming to the east side! Join us for our Grand Opening celebration Friday January 18th and Saturday January 19th. Cupcakes baked from scratch and baked with love. Now easier to get your hands on than ever before.

I vividly remember who the first person was in the door at our original downtown store, and at our Bridges location. Will you be the first in the door at 10th and Bahnson? Or maybe not the first, but the 100th?

The 100th person in the store will win FREE cupcakes for a year!

More fun things announced as the date draws nearer. Will you be the first into the new store?

For more on Oh My Cupcakes! store ours and other locations check out their Facebook page or their website.