Oh My Cupcakes! Adding East Side Sioux Falls Location!

I'm going to have a melt down! A Triple Chocolate Melt Down cupcake that is.

There will soon be another spot in Sioux Falls to get your taste buds favorite Oh My Cupcakes! treats.

In 2019 Oh My Cupcakes! will be adding a third shop to their already existing The Bridges at 57th store and their Empire Mall location.

From the Oh My Cupcakes! Facebook page :

Who loves cupcakes on the East side?**

We said it would be a BIG day, and we weren’t kidding. Celebrating our 9th Birthday/Anniversary today by making things official:

Oh My Cupcakes! east side coming early 2019!

Who’s gonna party with us?

If you would like the cupcakes to come directly to you, there is also an option for delivery on their website.

If you would like to learnt the story behind the Oh My Cupcakes! journey, check out the book Fingers in the Frosting by owner and founder Melissa Johnson.

