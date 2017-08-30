Oh Look, Hot Air Balloon Launch

Tonight I was at Tuthill Park with my son so he could play on the new playground that's nice but wasn't really necessary .

While we were there a pickup truck with a trailer pulled onto what will be the ice skating rink this winter and started to unload a hot air balloon.

Andy Erickson

I've seen them launch from Tuthill Park before, but never start to finish. It was fairly impressive. I'm not positive but from the time I noticed the balloon being pulled out to the time it lifted off couldn't have been more than 20 minutes.

Of course my 4-year-old wanted a ride in the worst way. Maybe some other time, buddy. I did notice a woman who was waiting in the shade when we arrived to play at the park ran over an jumped in when it was ready. Looks like she had fun!

See Also: