O’Gorman Volleyball Coach Julie Kolbeck Steps Down

Julie Kolbeck finishes her volleyball coaching career second in all-time wins at O'Gorman and tied for most state volleyball championships for the Knights.

Kolbeck, who helped lead the Knights to championships in 2002, 2013 and 2014, has coached the Knights from 1999-2003, and 2011-2017. During her first run, she went 59-82 with the state title in 2002. Her second stint with the Knights was even more impressive posting a 145-69 record and back-to-back championships. In total, she finishes her O'Gorman volleyball coaching career 204-151, three championships, and eight state tournament appearances.

Her coaching record at O'Gorman is second to Kathy Hunt's 370-148-15 record set between 1982-1998. Both Hunt and Kolbeck have the O'Gorman record for most state volleyball championships winning three each.

Kolbeck also spent time as a head coach for the Roosevelt Rough Riders. During her time at Roosevelt, she helped lead the Rough Riders to the championship game in 2004.