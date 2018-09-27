O’Gorman, Roosevelt to Add Another Chapter to Long Series History

O'Gorman and Roosevelt are ranked as the top teams in Class 11AAA in South Dakota, and they will add another chapter to their long storied history.

Roosevelt opened in 1991 and immediately started a city rivalry across all sports with fellow Sioux Falls west-side school O'Gorman. On the football side, O'Gorman dominated the series early on. The Knights would win the first 14 meetings between the two teams between 1991-2002.

The Rough Riders secured their first win over the Knights during the 2003 Dakota Bowl. They would meet in 2004 Class 11AA title game with O'Gorman winning a nail-biter 14-7. Just two years later, Brent DeBoer and the Rough Riders defeated O'Gorman for their first state championship. O'Gorman continued to control the overall series in the 2000s with a 12-2 overall record.

Everything turned Roosevelt's direction starting in 2010. It has been a resurgence of the Rough Riders in the series, as they hold a strong 9-2 advantage in that timeframe. Their two setbacks against O'Gorman came in the playoffs in 2010 and 2015, but the Rough Riders have won eight of the last nine games played entering Friday night's (September 28) contest.

O'Gorman and Roosevelt have split their Dakota Bowl meetings at 4-4 since 1999. The Knights, however, hold a strong 8-2 advantage over the Rough Riders in Presidents Bowl games.

Friday night (September 28) will see another chapter added to this great rivalry. Both teams are a perfect 5-0 so far this season and are the top two ranked teams in Class 11AAA in the latest South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll . The Rough Riders will be celebrating their homecoming, while the Knights look to spoil the party.

Coverage of O'Gorman and Roosevelt will begin Friday night at 5:00 on ESPN 99.1.

O'Gorman vs. Roosevelt Series History (25-11 O'Gorman)

1990s (11-0 OG)

1991: 48-14 OG

1991: 20-0 OG (Playoffs)

1992: 14-0 OG

1993: 35-21 OG

1994: 34-7 OG

1994: 41-7 OG (Playoffs)

1995: 38-14 OG

1996: 54-0 OG

1997: 28-9 OG (Presidents Bowl)

1998: 21-6 OG (Presidents Bowl)

1999: 20-14 OG (Dakota Bowl)

2000s (12-2 OG)

2000: 22-21 OG (Presidents Bowl)

2001: 41-15 OG (Dakota Bowl)

2002: 12-7 OG (Presidents Bowl)

2003: 14-7 RHS (First RHS Win over OG, Dakota Bowl)

2004: 14-3 OG (Presidents Bowl)

2004: 14-7 OG (State Championship Game)

2005: 24-14 OG (Dakota Bowl)

2005: 14-6 OG (Playoffs)

2006: 21-14 OG (Presidents Bowl)

2006: 28-21 RHS (State Championship Game)

2007: 14-7 OG (Dakota Bowl)

2008: 24-17 OG (Presidents Bowl)

2009: 7-0 OG (Presidents Bowl)

2009: 37-26 OG (Playoffs)

2010s (9-2 RHS)

2010: 12-9 RHS (Dakota Bowl)

2010: 28-27 OG (Playoffs)

2011: 19-14 RHS (Presidents Bowl)

2011: 23-16 RHS (Playoffs)

2012: 19-7 RHS (Dakota Bowl)

2013: 31-7 RHS

2014: 28-21 RHS

2015: 24-14 RHS (Dakota Bowl)

2015: 27-23 OG (Playoffs)

2016: 35-10 RHS (Presidents Bowl)

2017: 29-24 RHS