Officials Seek Trucking Help for Donated Drought-Relief Hay

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Officials in North Dakota have arranged for tons of donated hay for drought-impacted ranchers in the Dakotas and Montana. Now they need truckers to haul it.

North Dakota's Agriculture Department, North Dakota State University and the Michigan-based nonprofit Ag Community Relief earlier this month announced a program to accept hay donations at a site near the Fargo campus. The hay will be distributed through a lottery drawing next month.

North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says about 30 semitrailer loads of hay have been donated. His agency is looking for help hauling it to the Fargo site.

There is heavy interest in the hay lottery. The department has received more than 800 applications from ranchers in the three states.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

See Also: