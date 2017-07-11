Off The Tee: Jon Rahm’s Win (and Controversy), British Open Preview, South Dakota Match Play Recap
The conversation should be about how Spaniard Jon Rahm dominated the Irish Open last weekend (July 6-9), destroying both the course and the field, shooting 24-under-par and winning by six strokes.
But instead, much of the discussion has centered around Rahm on the sixth green, Sunday. It was there the 22-year-old seemed to place his ball about an inch or so away from where he originally marked it, before sinking his putt.
Ordinarily that would trigger a penalty, but a new rule in golf allows for players to exercise 'reasonable judgement' in placement, and thus, Rahm finished penalty-free.
In this edition of 'Off The Tee', I asked Joel Harrington from 4 Deep Golf about the incident and Rahm's remarkable showing in Ireland.
Joel and I also discuss:
- Xander Schauffele's Greenbrier Classic win. The rookie's first on the PGA Tour.
- Former Phil Mickelson caddy Jim 'Bones' Mackay takes a job with NBC as on-course reporter.
- A preview of the 2017 British Open next week (June 20-23) at Royal Birkdale in England.
- 2015 U.S. Open host course Chambers Bay is overhauling its greens in the hopes of getting another Open.
- SDGA State Match Play titles go to Alex Shattuck of Sioux Falls and Katie Bartlett of Pierre.
Here is our complete conversation: