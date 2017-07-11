The conversation should be about how Spaniard Jon Rahm dominated the Irish Open last weekend (July 6-9), destroying both the course and the field, shooting 24-under-par and winning by six strokes.

But instead, much of the discussion has centered around Rahm on the sixth green, Sunday. It was there the 22-year-old seemed to place his ball about an inch or so away from where he originally marked it, before sinking his putt.

Ordinarily that would trigger a penalty, but a new rule in golf allows for players to exercise 'reasonable judgement' in placement, and thus, Rahm finished penalty-free.

In this edition of 'Off The Tee', I asked Joel Harrington from 4 Deep Golf about the incident and Rahm's remarkable showing in Ireland.

Joel and I also discuss: