It was only fitting that on a first-time host course of the U.S. Open we'd see yet another first-time major winner, as Florida native Brooks Koepka birdied three of the final five holes to pull away and win by four strokes .

Koepka's triumph at Erin Hills (35 miles northwest of Milwaukee) is the seventh straight major to feature a first time winner.

His final total of 272 was low by U.S. Open standards, but thanks to a lack of wind during the first three rounds, Koepka wasn't the only player going low. In fact, the record for most rounds under par in a single U.S. Open (140) was shattered at Erin Hills this week. The previous high was 124 at Medinah in 1990.

Joel and I also discuss:

His impressions of Erin Hills and the whole U.S Open experience after spending three days in the gallery.

The play of Hideki Matsuyama, who tied for second overall and had the low round both Friday (tied) and Sunday.

Rory McIlroy missing the cut in his first tournament back since injuring his ribs.

Jordan Spieth making the cut, but finishing out of contention thanks to some struggles on the green.

The reasons behind the lowest final round TV ratings for a US Open in nearly 30 years.

Here is our complete conversation: