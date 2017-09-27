Off The Tee: 2017 Tour Championship Recap

In a year where no single player dominated on the PGA Tour, it seems fitting that two players split the end of the season's biggest victories.

Xander Schauffele rallied from two-shots back win the Tour Championship, becoming the first rookie to capture the event since Keegan Bradley in 2011.

And while usually in golf there is a big drop off in prize money for coming in second in a tournament, you can hardly feel bad for Justin Thomas' runner-up finish at the Tour Championship. That's because his play vaulted him ahead of Jordan Spieth to win the FedEx Cup and the $10 million paycheck that comes with it.

Thomas finished the year with five victories (including a major) and should be an easy choice for Player of the Year.

In this edition of 'Off The Tee', I talked with Joel Harrington from 4 Deep Golf about the first golf season since 2009 to see a different player win the Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup.

Joel and I also discuss:

Jordan Spieth's close call at the Tour Championship and the putting struggles that did him in

Steve Williams is done carrying the bag for Adam Scott and will now move on to the LPGA Tour

A bizarre sequence of events for Matthew Southgate at the Web.com finals involving a putt, an errant leaf, and a four-shot penalty

A preview of this week's Presidents Cup, which tees off Thursday (September 28) in Jersey City, New Jersey