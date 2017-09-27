Off The Tee: 2017 Tour Championship Recap
In a year where no single player dominated on the PGA Tour, it seems fitting that two players split the end of the season's biggest victories.
Xander Schauffele rallied from two-shots back win the Tour Championship, becoming the first rookie to capture the event since Keegan Bradley in 2011.
And while usually in golf there is a big drop off in prize money for coming in second in a tournament, you can hardly feel bad for Justin Thomas' runner-up finish at the Tour Championship. That's because his play vaulted him ahead of Jordan Spieth to win the FedEx Cup and the $10 million paycheck that comes with it.
Thomas finished the year with five victories (including a major) and should be an easy choice for Player of the Year.
In this edition of 'Off The Tee', I talked with Joel Harrington from 4 Deep Golf about the first golf season since 2009 to see a different player win the Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup.
Joel and I also discuss:
- Jordan Spieth's close call at the Tour Championship and the putting struggles that did him in
- Steve Williams is done carrying the bag for Adam Scott and will now move on to the LPGA Tour
- A bizarre sequence of events for Matthew Southgate at the Web.com finals involving a putt, an errant leaf, and a four-shot penalty
- A preview of this week's Presidents Cup, which tees off Thursday (September 28) in Jersey City, New Jersey
Here is our complete conversation: