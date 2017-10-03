Off The Tee: 2017 Presidents Cup Recap

It was exactly the red, white, and blue beat down that everyone had been expecting.

The United States ran away and hid in the 2107 Presidents Cup with a 19-11 win over the International team, running Team USA's win streak to seven in this event.

The margin of victory was actually far greater than the scoreboard would indicate, when you consider the Americans needed just a single point on the final day to bring home the cup for the 10th time in 12 tries.

In this edition of 'Off The Tee', Joel Harrington from 4 Deep Golf and I discuss:

Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson, and Kevin Kisner were the stars for Team USA, going a combined 12-0-5 in Jersey City.

The International Team got disappointing showings from three of the best players in the world. Jason Day, Adam Scott, and Hideki Matsuyama were a combined 3-8-2.

Jordan Spieth's individual drought in Presidents Cup/Ryder Cup continued. He's now lost all five of his individual matches.

About the only drama of the weekend came on the 12th hole, Saturday, when Spieth picked up Louis Oosthuizen's ball before it stopped rolling, when it clearly wasn't going in the cup. But Spieth and Patrick Reed were forced to concede hole when officials deemed the move to be a rules violation.

The shortest off season in sports is now over, as the 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule begins this week (October 5) with the Safeway Open in Napa, California.