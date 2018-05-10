Oddsmakers Put Two NFC North Teams at 10 Plus Wins in NFL Totals

NFL future odds for the 2018 season have been released and it looks like the Vikings and Packers are in for good seasons.

Every year following free agency and the NFL Draft, the oddsmakers in Las Vegas set lines for total number of wins for every NFL team. For this upcoming season, five teams have been placed at 10 or more wins with two of those teams being from the NFC North. Minnesota and Green Bay have both been placed at 10.5 wins. Other teams in the upper echelon include the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, and the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Cleveland enters with the lowest number of wins on the board at 4.5. Teams near them include Arizona (5.5), Cincinnati (5.5), Miami (5.5), and Washington (5.5). The two other NFC North teams in Chicago and Detroit are separated by one game with Chicago's line at 6.5 and Detroit's at 7.5.

Here are the win totals made by the oddsmakers as released by Oddsshark.

Arizona: 5.5

Atlanta: 9.5

Baltimore: 8.5

Buffalo: 6.5

Carolina: 8.5

Chicago: 6.5

Cincinnati: 5.5

Cleveland: 4.5

Dallas: 8.5

Denver: 7.5

Detroit: 7.5

Green Bay: 10.5

Houston: 9.5

Indianapolis: 6.5

Jacksonville: 9.5

Kansas City: 7.5

LA Chargers: 9.5

LA Rams: 9.5

Miami: 5.5

Minnesota: 10.5

New England: 10.5

New Orleans: 8.5

NY Giants: 7.5

NY Jets: 6.5

Oakland: 8.5

Philadelphia: 10.5

Pittsburgh: 10.5

San Francisco: 8.5

Tampa Bay: 6.5

Tennessee: 7.5

Washington: 5.5

SEE ALSO: