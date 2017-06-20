When you're in the mood for love, it doesn't matter where you are.

WatchCut has come out with this video in which 100 people give the Internet's citizens a glimpse into their sex lives by revealing the weirdest place they've done the nasty.

There are some unusual places ("my grandparents' bed," "a wall behind an LA Fitness" and "in an alley in South Korea" are a few of the notable ones), but there are also a lot of common threads: beach, park and car, to name a few. We especially love the guy who did the deed in a parking lot of a Bank of America. Apparently, some people get very horny after they check their balance. We just get depressed.