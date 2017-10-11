October 11, 1975 – the Date That Changed Saturday Night Forever

It was October 11, 1975 when late night TV viewing changed forever. That's the night 'Saturday Night Live' debuted on NBC.

Just months before, a young up-and-coming TV producer by the name of Lorne Michaels approached NBC about an idea he had for a late night show.

His idea was to gather together a group of comedians and let them ad-lip and act out skits live on late night TV - an idea that originally was not well received.

After a few weeks of arm-twisting, Michaels was eventually able to convince the top brass at the network to green-light his idea - and the rest as they say is history.

Before the first show ever aired, Michaels appeared on Tom Snyder's 'Tomorrow Show' along with all the original cast members.

Following is a clip of the show. Just for fun, before you start watching the video, see if you can name all the original cast members.