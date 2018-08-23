Obviously Dogs Aren’t Okay in the Back of a Truck, But Grandma?
If you want to get people wound up post a picture of a dog in the back of a truck. Dog lovers don't like it at all. I hope the same sentiment, displaced or not on dogs, is also equally strong when it comes to grandma in a wheelchair.
Billy BigRig on Youtube posted this video, with excellent commentary, of an elderly woman being transported in the back of a pickup truck in a wheelchair. Yes, she's secured with tie straps, just like a lawnmower.
Obviously it's not okay for grandma to be riding in the back of a truck. But maybe that's because the dog is riding shotgun?
