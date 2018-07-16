Oak Ridge Boys Coming To Ohiya Casino Resort July 29
The legendary Oak Ridge Boys are coming to the area Sunday, July 29!
The Country Music Hall of Famers will be in concert at the Ohiya Casino and Resort near Niobrara, Nebraska (just a few minutes east on Highway 12), making on a stop on their 2018 Shine The Light Tour.
The Ohiya Casino and Resort website pretty much says it all:
One of the most distinctive and recognizable sounds in the music industry, the four-part harmonies and upbeat songs of the Oak Ridge Boys have spawned dozens of Country hits, earned them Grammy, Dove, CMA, and ACM awards and garnered a host of other industry and fan accolades. Every time they step before an audience, the Oaks bring three decades of charted singles, and 50 years of tradition, to bear on a stage show widely acknowledged as among the most exciting anywhere.
And on a personal note, can you really crank up 'Elvira' and not sing along? Me either. And that, as noted above, is just the beginning. So you might as well loosen up your vocal chords and get ready to sing along with hit after hit after hit!
To get your tickets ($40.00 in advance, $45.00 day of show) just call 1-402-857-3860 or visit the Players Club.
