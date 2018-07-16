Oak Ridge Boys Coming To Ohiya Casino Resort July 29

One of the most distinctive and recognizable sounds in the music industry, the four-part harmonies and upbeat songs of the Oak Ridge Boys have spawned dozens of Country hits, earned them Grammy, Dove, CMA, and ACM awards and garnered a host of other industry and fan accolades. Every time they step before an audience, the Oaks bring three decades of charted singles, and 50 years of tradition, to bear on a stage show widely acknowledged as among the most exciting anywhere.