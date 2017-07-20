O.J. Simpson Granted Parole After 9 Years in Prison for Robbery

O.J. Simpson has been granted his release from prison by a parole board in Lovelock, Nevada. Simpson has served nine years after being convicted of armed robbery. He can be released from prison as early as October 1.

Here is the moment he learned he would go free:

Simpson is more well-known for a different legal matter : the still-unsolved murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and Ron Goldman in 1994. He was tried in 1995 for that and found not guilty.

He was convicted in Nevada in 2008 of robbing two sports memorabilia dealers in Las Vegas. His victims had both pleaded for him to be paroled .

In 2013 he was paroled on one count, but remained incarcerated. This time, the four members of the parole board voted unanimously to set Simpson free.