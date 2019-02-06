Nyberg’s Ace 2nd Annual Hot Classics Night

We may be in the dead of winter but this summer is going to heat up with the 2nd annual Nyberg's Ace Hot Classics Night. A night filled with classic cars, great food, and live music.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 5:00PM-10:00PM. 1st Avenue downtown will be closed from 11th and 14th streets and will feature a ton of classics cars & trucks. Not only that but various food truck vendors will be on site serving up some delicious food beverages services will be provided by the El Riad Shrine .

Musical headliner is the band DNR (Do Not Resuscitate) performing 60’s-70’s-80’s pop tunes starting at 6:30PM. This event is free to the public and last year over 200 cars shown and over 5,000 people in attendance. Don't miss one of the hottest events of the summer.