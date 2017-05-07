Nurses Get Free Cinnabon This Week

My sister is a nurse. I know she works hard and has a tough job. Someone's life is in her hands every time she goes to work.

I can't imagine having that much responsibility at your job. At my job, I just worry about having dead air or talking over the words of a song.

To my sister and every other nurse, I appreciate you - and so does Cinnabon.

This week, Cinnabon is showing how much they appreciate nurses by giving away free Cinnabon's during Nurses Week, May 6-12. Nurses just need to show their medical I.D. badge at any participating Cinnabon and you'll get a free original Cinnabon. No purchase necessary.

There is one Cinnabon in Sioux Falls . It's located in the Pilot Flying J Travel Plaza, just off I-29 and W. 60th Street North.

