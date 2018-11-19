Number of Witches in America Rising to over a Million

Real life witches in America seemed to be all but vanquished back in the 1600 century. More than 200 people were accused of witchcraft during the Salem witch hunt in Massachusetts. Now a new study says that more and more Millenials are turning away from Christianity and other forms of religion to astrology and tarot cards.

According to Newsweek , the number of witches and Americans practicing Wicca religious rituals increased dramatically since the 1990s, with several recent studies indicating there may be at least 1.5 million witches across the country.

That is more than the 1.4 million mainline members of the Presbyterian church. But you don't need to worry about Christianity going away and witch practice taking over the country. The publication states that the U.S. is still dominated by Christianity, which composes 70 percent of the country's religious population.

So the only question you need to ask if you happen to come across a witch is...